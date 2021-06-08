Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,486 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

