Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,087.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.15 million and $17,087.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $13.69 or 0.00040378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

