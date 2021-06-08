Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of TALO opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 465,825 shares of company stock worth $6,774,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

