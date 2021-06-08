Tap Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $289,756.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00982421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.49 or 0.09565527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050742 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

