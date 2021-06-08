Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

