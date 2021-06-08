Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,420 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $41,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 61.1% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 6.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in The Boeing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $76,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

