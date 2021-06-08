Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 497.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $32,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CE opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

