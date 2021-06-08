Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,602,633 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $48,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

