Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.27 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

