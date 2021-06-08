Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.69 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.14. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

