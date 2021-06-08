Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 45,720 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $228.19 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

