Tellor Trading 9% Lower This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Tellor has a total market cap of $89.89 million and $74.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $53.19 or 0.00161945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00976398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.70 or 0.09814673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051449 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,768,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,689,964 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.