Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TELL. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.