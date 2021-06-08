Tellurian (TELL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

6/1/2021 – Tellurian had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

5/27/2021 – Tellurian had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.40 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

4/13/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Tellurian stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

