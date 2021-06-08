Telos Trading Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and $489,687.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

