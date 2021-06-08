TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TSE T opened at C$28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.18. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.11. The company has a market cap of C$38.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.