TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.14

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$27.94, with a volume of 238177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$37.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

