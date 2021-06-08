Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.