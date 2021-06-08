TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,050,321 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $464.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.19.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

