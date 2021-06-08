Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.