The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.77. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $36.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

