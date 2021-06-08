The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 230.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.