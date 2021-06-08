The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.88. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 1,951 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

