The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

