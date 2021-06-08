The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.