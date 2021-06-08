The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,368. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

