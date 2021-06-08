The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

