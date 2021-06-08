The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 204 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 212.46 ($2.78).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 199.70 ($2.61) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.70. The firm has a market cap of £9.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.