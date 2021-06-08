The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Conviction-Buy

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

