The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.