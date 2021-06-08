The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.