The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.