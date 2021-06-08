The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Lovesac worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The Lovesac stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

