The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Knoll worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

