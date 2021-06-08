The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

