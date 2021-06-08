The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

