The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Also, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

