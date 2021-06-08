The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,371 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aegion were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 86.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aegion stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

