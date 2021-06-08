The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,455 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.