The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 985 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PFBC opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

