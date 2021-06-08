The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

