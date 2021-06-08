The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Insperity by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insperity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NSP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,401. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

