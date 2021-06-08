The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FOUR opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.