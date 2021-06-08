The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

