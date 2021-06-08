The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

