The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 840.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

