The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.