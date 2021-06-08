The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

