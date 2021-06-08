The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,443. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

