The Williams Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 135.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The Williams Companies to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.7%.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

